Macano, Samuel J.

MACEDON: Sam died peacefully surrounded by his family on September 29, 2020 at age 78. He was born in Rochester, NY to Samuel M. and Nancy Macano. Sam is survived by his wife, Shirley Macano; children, James (Kimberly), Christopher (Lynnette) and Deborah Macano; grandchildren, Kayla, Nicholas and Jacob; mother, Nancy Macano; sister, Carol McBride; niece, Colleen McBride; uncle, Richard Borsa; several close friends. Sam was an avid New York Yankees fan. For 41 years, Sam was employed with GRS/Alstom Signaling. All services are private. Contributions in memory of Sam may be directed to a charity of choice. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.fingerlakescremationllc.com.