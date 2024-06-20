MacDougall, David P. 

WOLCOTT: Age 70, died June 17, 2024.

Preceded by Father Quentin, Mother June and brother William. Survived by Sisters; Eppie (John) Ufholz, Penny MacDougall, sister-in-law Pat MacDougall, Nieces & Nephews; Paul MacDougall, Heather (Scotty) Luther, Sean, Spencer and Haley Mars; Great Nephews; Syrus and Eligh, Aunt; Lois Groot and several cousins.

Dave dedicated his life to volunteering and helping others. He was an assistant scout master for Boy Scout troop 115 going on 37 years and volunteered for WAVAC as an EMT for 40 years. He worked as the caretaker for the Huron Evergreen Cemetery for 46 years. He was an avid hiker and backpacker.

A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday July 20, 2:00 PM at the Rose Global Methodist Church, 10695 School St. Rose. Burial will be at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers one may donate to an organization of choice.

Arrangements entrusted to the Farnsworth – Keysor Funeral Home, NorthRose.