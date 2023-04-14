Powered by Dark Sky
MacDougall, June (Milem)

by WayneTimes.com
April 14, 2023

WOLCOTT: June (Milem) MacDougall, age 93, was born at home in Rose, NY died Sunday April 9, at her home of 75 years in Huron. She Married Quentin in 1948 and together they raised their family on their fruit farm in the town of Huron.

Preceded by husband of 57 years Quentin and son William

Survived by Son; David, Daughters; Eppie (John) Ufholz, Penny MacDougall, Daughter-in-law Pat MacDougall, Grandchildren; Paul MacDougall, Heather (Scotty) Luther, Sean, Spencer and Haley Mars; Great Grandchildren; Syrus and Eligh and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life will be held on Sunday April 23, 2:15PM at the Rose United Methodist Church, 10695 School St. Rose. Burial will be at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in June’s name can be made to Rose United Methodist Church P.O. Box 100 Rose, NY 14542

Arrangements entrusted to the Farnsworth – Keysor funeral home, North Rose.

