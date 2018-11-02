Maciuska Philip (Mr. Phil) Jacob

Connect with us

ROCHESTER: Born on May 1, 1924 in Jermyn, Pennsylvania, passed away at age 94 on October 15, 2018 in Olathe, Kansas. Philip served in the Army from 1941 to 1949 in World War II. Philip was the beloved husband of the late Sadie M. (La Rosa). He is survived by his sons, Philip (Charmane), Frank (Mary Pat), and George (Nancy); daughter, Sadie Sanchez (Julio); 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. He was a life member of the VFW. Those who wish may donate in Philip’s name to Veteran’s Outreach Center of Rochester. Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service  on Sunday, November 11 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Redeeming Word (formerly Mt. Carmel), 60 Woodward St., Rochester.

