Mackey, Lawrence T. “Larry”

MACEDON: Passed away suddenly on November 24, 2020 at the age of 80 from a stroke. Larry was born in Malone, NY on September 20, 1940 to the late Thomas and Grace “Dow” Mackey. Also predeceased by his sisters Susan Dishaw and Linda Bowen. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Betty “Richards” Mackey; two children Thomas (Jeanne) Mackey and Timothy (Pam) Mackey; six wonderful grandchildren, Tommy (Teri) Mackey, Amy (James) Amell, Cody (Jennifer) Mackey, Andrea (Ryan) Hall, Megan (Stephen) Hall, and Meghan Mackey; great grandchildren, Tristin Mackey, Ryan Mackey, Savannah Mackey, Landon Hall, Mason Hall, Kelci Amell, Brysen Amell and Blake Stanley; three brothers, Bill (Etta) Mackey, Bruce (Diane) Mackey and Paul (Diane) Mackey; two sisters, Marylou (Charlie) Landry and Ann (Pat) Falvey. In his early years, Larry spent ten years working for William Thom Towmotor, first out of Syracuse and then out of Rochester. He spent fifteen years with Brooks Gravely in Henrietta before going to work for the Fairport DPW for 25 years. Upon his retirement in 2002 he immediately went to work for Johnston’s RV, where he did many things there and was still working at the age of 80. Larry was a proud volunteer, and past fire chief, with the Macedon Center Volunteer Firemen’s Association located in the town of Macedon, NY. Rest in Peace dear husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. We will miss you. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation, Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4 to 7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Everyone is reminded to adhere to social distancing and masks must be worn when inside the funeral home. We also ask that those wishing to attend visitation make a reservation by selecting a time slot on the obituary posted to our website. Funeral services will be private. To make a reservation to attend visitation, light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.