Mackey Sr., David A.

Lyons: David A. Mackey Sr., of Lyons, New York, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2026 after a short battle with cancer at the House of John in Clifton Springs, New York, at the age of 88.



Born in Watertown, New York, on February 14, 1938, David lived a life defined by love, service, and devotion to his family and community. He was blessed to spend 44 years married to the love of his life, Irene Mackey, who predeceased him in 2023.



Together, David and Irene built a loving family. Together they raised Timothy Mackey Sr. (who predeceased him in 2014), David Mackey Jr. (Lynette), Mark Mackey, Maureen Sampson, Gary Vercrouse, and Robert Vercrouse. His greatest joy came from his family, and he was a devoted grandfather to eight grandchildren, a cherished great-grandfather to fourteen great-grandchildren, and a proud great-great-grandfather to six great-great-grandchildren. Nothing brought a bigger smile to David’s face than having his family together. He loved each of them fiercely and unconditionally, and they were the center of his world.



David is survived by his siblings, Carol Sorts, Richard “Dick” Mackey, and Barb Angell. In addition to his beloved wife, Irene, and his son, Timothy, he was predeceased by his brothers, Thomas “Tom” Mackey and Herb Mackey.



David retired from Verizon after 37 years of dedicated service. Retirement did not slow his commitment to helping others. For more than 50 years, he faithfully served with the Fairville Volunteer Fire Department as both a firefighter and EMT, answering countless calls and making a lasting impact on his community. He also generously volunteered with the American Red Cross, continuing his lifelong commitment to serving those in need.



When he wasn’t volunteering, David could often be found on the golf course. An avid golfer, he spent many evenings playing in a league at Big Oak Golf Course in Geneva, where he was a longtime member and enjoyed the camaraderie of friends who shared his love of the game.



David will be remembered for his selflessness, quiet strength, unwavering dedication, and the kindness he extended to everyone he met. His legacy lives on in the family he loved so deeply and the community he faithfully served for decades.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 7, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, at 10:00 a.m. A private burial will follow at Fairville Cemetery for immediate family only.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to the House of John in Clifton Springs, in honor of David’s lifetime of volunteerism and in gratitude for the compassionate care and comfort they provided during his final days.