MacMillan, Barbara J. 

ONTARIO: Passed away on July 28, 2019 at the age of 70. She was born on Friday, November 19, 1948, in Rochester, NY. A mother of two, she is survived by her children Gabriel and Emily MacMillan; her grandchildren, Emily and Victoria MacMillan, and their mother Naomi. The daughter of Elaine and Louis Icone, she is survived by two sisters, Mary (Jon) Smith and Laura (Toby) Southern; two brothers, John and Paul Icone, and her dear friend Ann (Mel) Kost. She touched everyone she met with her light and generous spirit. An avid reader, she was always ready with quotes, facts, six-syllable words, and interesting and funny comments. She made everyone she spoke to feel important and loved. She volunteered as a team leader at the Blessed Sacrament Church supper program for 23 years. She raised Emily and Gabe with passion and resilience and love that could never be matched, and her grandchildren loved her dearly. Every room in her house is full of crafts, art supplies, slime-making materials, and science experiments that she stowed away to do with Emily and Victoria and nothing better demonstrates the wonderful human being that she was. Barbara passed away at home. She will be desperately missed by everyone who ever crossed her path. Family and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass, to be celebrated on Friday (August 2) at 9:30 AM, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 534 Oxford Street, Rochester, NY 14607. Interment private. Contributions in Barbara’s name may be directed to the Blessed Sacrament Supper Program. To light a candle, leave a condolence, upload a photo, or make a floral offering for the Memorial Mass, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.