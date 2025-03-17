MacNeal, Eugene V. (Gene) 

August 14, 1929 - March 10, 2025 (age 95)

MARION: Born August 14, 1929 In Rochester, NY. Raised his family in Marion, NY

Died March 10, 2025 at age 95, in Pinehurst, North Carolina, where he had been spending the winter with his daughter, Kathy, in Asheboro.

Predeceased by his wife Sarah “Sally” MacNeal, his son, Stephen MacNeal, Sr. and his great granddaughter, Rebekka Abrams.

Survived by daughters Kathy (Terry) Darrow and Judy English, three sons: Jeff (Julie) MacNeal, Chris (Chrissy) MacNeal and Brad MacNeal; daughter-in-law Joanne MacNeal, his grandchildren: Steve Jr., Rebecca, Misty, Chanon, Brandi, David, Eugene, Sarah, Shaun, Shane, Jamie, Jason and Ryan, 26 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Also survived by his brother, John (Coleen) MacNeal, 3 generations of nieces and nephews; many other family members, and all those that called him Uncle Gene.

Also predeceased by his parents, his sister, 4 brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many special friends.

Gene served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked in roofing and siding, sheet metal and retired from Delco in Rochester, NY on 6-30-89. He was very proud of the work that he did and often pointed out buildings and homes that he had worked on over the years. After he retired, he lived in Hinsdale, NY in the cabin that he and his family and friends built. Being “down on the hill” was one of his favorite places to be. He moved back to Marion in 2000 where he lived out his life.

Gene was very proud of his five generations of family and his Scottish heritage. He enjoyed woodworking, reading, music, singing, telling jokes and spending time with family and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to:

The Foundation of First Health

Hospice and Palliative Care

50 Applecross Road

Pinehurst, NC 28374

Or through their website: www.FirstHealth.org

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 8, 2025. Calling Hours will be held from 12 PM until 3:30 PM, where a celebration of life will be held at 3:30 PM at Murphy Funeral and Cremation Chapels at 1040 Route 31, Macedon NY.

To leave Gene’s family an online condolence, please visit his tribute wall www.murphyfuneralservices.com