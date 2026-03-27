MacWhorter, Bruce

BROOKSVILLE - Bruce MacWhorter, 66, of Brooksville, Florida, passed away March 18, 2026 after a brief illness. Bruce grew up and lived in Palmyra for many years. Predeceased by his father Robert. Survived by his husband Bob Iddings, ex-wife and life long friend Sue, their children, Nicholas MacWhorter (Cortney), Leah Casella (Brent), Mother Phyllis MacWhorter Krest, sister Judy Duvall (Kevin) brothers Gary (Chris) and Bill, many nieces and nephews and 6 grandchildren.

“He was known as a very gifted artist, Bruce always found comfort in all forms of art be it music, film or interior design”

A celebration of life will take place at a future date this summer.