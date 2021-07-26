Magar, James F. “Jim”

FAIRPORT: Passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the age of 88. Jim was born on April 8, 1933 in Rochester, NY to the late Henry and Arlene “Hollingsworth” Magar. In addition to his parents, Jim is predeceased by his wife Ella; nephew John Northrup; and great grandsons Joseph and Mark Hasman. He is survived by his step daughter Maxine Malterus; grandchildren, Lynn Hasman, Elaine (Neil) O’Brien and Amy (Kirk) Delles; great grandchildren, Jennifer Hasman, Michael (Ana) Hasman, David (Chelsie) O’Brien, Michael (Melissa) O’Brien, Ethan Delles and Evan Delles, Dimitri Hasman, Alana Hasman, Jaxson Hasman, and extended family and friends.

Jim was a veteran of the United States Army having served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was retired from Amplaco Plastics. He enjoyed fishing and had been a member of SASS (Single Action Shooting Society). Jim was also a previous member of the VFW.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Jim will be offered on Saturday, July 31, at 11:30AM at White Haven Memorial Park, 210 Marsh Road, Pittsford, NY 14534. All attending are asked to meet at the main gate parking area at 11:15AM. All gathered will go in procession to the chapel. Memorials in memory of Jim may be directed to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.