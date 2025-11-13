Magde, Patricia "Trisha"

PALMYRA: It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Patricia Anne Magde, known affectionately as Trisha, on November 6, 2025 at the age of 83, surrounded by her loving family. She was a deeply caring and devoted wife to Robbie P. Magde; mother to Kevin, Lynne, Treva, Daniel and Dale; grandmother to 17 and great grandmother (GG) to 14. She was also a guiding light to countless children, and the elderly throughout her lifetime, as a nanny and caregiver.

Born on April 2, 1942 in Corning NY, to the late Dean and Mary Shepard of Painted Post, NY where she was raised with her sister and two younger brothers. She is predeceased by her eldest son Kevin Huber; Sister Beverly Morton; brothers Terry and Brian Shepard; granddaughters Danielle and Amy Huber and great grandson Tyler Deary. Trisha is survived by her loving husband Rob Magde of 40 years; her children Lynne Blodgett, Treva Wright, Daniel (Heather) Huber and Dale (Rose) Huber as well as her daughter-in-law Annette Huber.

Trisha was the heart and soul of our family. She lived her life with grace, warmth, and an unwavering dedication to those she loved. Trisha was a passionately affectionate mother to her own children and a loving nanny to countless children throughout her life. Her capacity for love and care was immeasurable, a gift she shared generously with both her own family and the families she cared for. Her career as a nanny wasn’t just a job; it was a testament to her nurturing heart and a significant part of her identity. She was a mother figure to so many, always ready with a listening ear, a comforting word, or a helping hand. She took immense pride in her beautiful home both inside and outside of the house. Her warm loving nature was evident with her beautiful decor. She brought a warmth to everything she touched. Above all else, Trisha was a wonderful gardener with a love of birds and birdhouses of which she had everywhere. Trisha was not only a loving wife, mother and grandmother but an exceptional role model. Through her example, we learned the values of kindness, strength, and devotion. She carried herself with elegance and dignity, yet she possessed a quiet strength that surprised and inspired those around her. She faced life’s challenges with courage and incredible strength. Trisha was incredibly gregarious and made friends everywhere that she went. She was truly a people person with a warm smile and a tender loving heart for all of her dearest friends and strangers alike. She was an extraordinarily loving, endearing caring friend, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be cherished in our hearts forever.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a celebration of life service on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 11AM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 123 East Jackson Street, Palmyra, NY 14522. All are welcome to join for a time of visitation following the service until 1PM. Please visit the tribute wall for Patricia’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence.