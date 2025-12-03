Maggio, Lorraine F. “Laurie” 

SODUS, FORMERLY OF WEBSTER: Sunday, November 30, 2025, age 94. Predeceased by her husband, Rocco “Rocky” Maggio; son, Michael; daughter-in-law, Melinda “Mindy” Byrne Maggio; sister, Joan O’Hora. She leaves her sons, James (Steffany), Lawrence (Judy Bender), Timothy (Kim) and Rocco Jr. (Valentina Barna); 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine Foster and Margaret “Peggy” (Gary) Salvage; nieces and nephews.

Laurie had worked at several jobs during her lifetime, including being an office manager at CDA Machine Shop in Webster, and a School Bus Driver at both Webster and Sodus schools. She loved the kids on her bus! She was an avid bowler and enjoyed working at the food pantry at Church of the Epiphany.

Friends may call 4-6 PM Friday, December 12 at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Saturday, December 13 at St. Mary’s of the lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario. Memorials may be directed to Church of the Epiphany Food Pantry, 105 West Main St., Sodus, NY 14551