Maglisco, Ernest “Ernie” J. 

NORTH ROSE: Entered into rest peacefully at home on December 22, 2023 at age 78.

Predeceased by his parents: Ernest and Lillian Maglisco; brother: Eric Maglisco.

Ernie was a dedicated Respiratory Therapist at Newark Wayne Community Hospital for 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to go to his camp, hunt and golf. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survived by his loving and devoted wife: Nancye; daughters: Kathleen (Gary) Wagner and Kristin (Brian) Stanton; grandchildren: Natalie and Nathan Wagner, Mikayla and Hannah Stanton; sister: Annamarie (Dennis) Guareate; step children: Matthew (Rachel) and Christine Igler; step grandchildren: Aidan, Logan, Chelsea, Luca, and Roman; many extended family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Wednesday) December 27, 2023 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Funeral mass will be held on (Thursday) December 28, 2023 at 10am at the Church of the Epiphany, Sodus, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donation in loving memory of Ernie can be made to Humane Society of Wayne County.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com