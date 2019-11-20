Obituaries
Maguire, Dennis T.J.
ONTARIO: Dennis passed away peacefully at home November 7th aged 91. Predeceased by his wife Margaret. Survived by sister Kathleen Guest; sons Larry (Sandra) and Nick (Fran) Maguire; daughter Denise (Gregor) Borthwick; grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Dennis was a Kodak retiree active member of the British Commonwealth club and former member and of the Union Hill Fire department. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation, Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2 until 4PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. To light a candle, leave a condolence, upload a photo, or order a floral tribute please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
