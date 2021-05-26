Maguire-Diamond, Margaret Eleanor “Eleanor”

ONTARIO: Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the age of 98. Eleanor was born in Utica, NY on March 21, 1923 to the late Patrick Joseph and Margaret Eleanor Warren Maguire. Eleanor was predeceased by her siblings, Rosemary Maguire Hoffman, Anna Elizabeth Maguire, Loretto Ursula Maguire and Philip Warren Maguire; husband, Dr. Edward Diamond. Eleanor is survived by her stepsons Michael, Peter and Charlie; brother-in-law George Hoffman, many cousins, extended family and friends.

Eleanor was a dedicated member of the Roman Catholic Church. She worked for the New York State Department of Health for many years. Eleanor was a registered nurse. She was a caring and compassionate friend to many. Eleanor enjoyed travel, playing the organ, and loved yorkies, especially her furry friend “Annie”. She will be missed by many.

There will be no prior visitation. A requiem Mass will be offered on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, 4536 St. Paul Blvd., Rochester, NY 14617, at 11AM. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Ontario, NY. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Eleanor may be directed to a charity of choice.