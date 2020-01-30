Maier, Margaret F. “Peggy”

PALMYRA: Passed away, after a year and a half fight with cancer, on January 24, 2020. She is predeceased by her father Frank F. Faust lll and mother Margaret M. Reed; her husband Thomas C, Maier, Sr. She is survived by her sisters; Bonnie (Chris) Donnelly, Heidi (Artie) Alfieri; brother Frank Faust; sons, Thomas C. Maier Jr. and Beau (Jennifer) Maier; grandchildren, Marissa A. Maier, Jacob B. Maier, Shane T. Maier; nephews, Michael and Reed Alfieri. Peggy was born, and raised, in Ft. Lauderdale Florida where she graduated from Stranahan High School in 1967. She later moved, with her husband, to Palmyra NY and worked at Ames for 20 plus years. Peggy loved supporting her children and grandchildren in all their sports. She loved watching her favorite NFL team the “ Miami Dolphins”. But most of all she loved spending time with her family. We will have a celebration of life gathering to honor Peggy, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 2-6 pm at the American Legion Post 120, 132 Cuyler Street, Palmyra, NY 14522. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Peggy may be directed to the Laurel House a comfort care home, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.