Maimone, Mario Marvin

ONTARIO: Passed January 21, 2019 at the age of 79. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara; sons, Chris (Darlene), Mark (Robin), Mario (Shelley), & Michael (Hollie); grandchildren, Vince, Dom, Dayna, Keith, Carolanne, Grace, & Emily; sister, Donna (Bob) Fantauzzo; & niece, Erica Ebert. Service will be announced at a later date. In Lieu please donate to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd, Ontario, NY 14519