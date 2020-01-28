Main, Bertha Mary

MANCHESTER: Bertha M. Main, 104, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Wayne County Nursing Home. Family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, (Jan. 30) at Halsted-Patrick Funeral Home, 19 N. Main St., Manchester, NY. Bertha’s funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday (Jan. 31) at St. Dominic Church, 97 W. Main St., Shortsville, NY. Burial will be held in the Spring at North Farmington Friends Cemetery. In memory of Bertha, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620 or Wayne County Nursing Home, 1529 Nye Road, Lyons, NY 14489. Bertha was born the daughter of the late Alfonso and Louise (VanDevier) Ruebens on Monday, January 3, 1916, in Manchester, NY. In 1935, she married Leonard Main and they were married for 59 years when he passed away. She lived in Manchester for many years before moving to Vienna Gardens in Phelps for 18 years. Bertha enjoyed gardening, doing crafts, and spending time with her family. Bertha will be remembered by her children, Helen (Leo) Adams, Leonard (Roberta) Main, Kathleen (Douglas) Davis and Linda (Steve) Raimondi; fourteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Bertha was predeceased by her husband, Leonard Sr.; brothers Robert, Richard, Oscar and Raymond Ruebens; sisters, Esther Rush and Clara Main; daughter and son-in-law, Ruth (Clarence) Whittaker; grandson, Gary Adams; great-great-grandson, Lander Peters. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.halstedpatrickfuneralhome.com