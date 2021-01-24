Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 24th 2021, Sunday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Main, Carl J.

by WayneTimes.com
January 24, 2021

PALMYRA/MESA, AZ.: Went to meet his judgment on January 7, 2021 at the age of 78. Carl was born on February 14, 1942 in Canandaigua, NY the eldest son of Harold K. and Clara Main, both deceased, of Palmyra, NY. He was also predeceased by two brothers Richard H. Main in 1965 and Floyd R. Main in 2019. Carl is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Andrea M. and Todd Windus of Newark, NY and their sons Henry and Adam; daughter Colleen M. Florio and her sons William and Daniel of Glens Falls, NY. Mr. Main was raised in Palmyra, NY and subsequently had resided in Shortsville, Canandaigua, Honeoye and finally in Naples, NY, all within the county of his birth. In 1991 he moved to Mesa, AZ to prepare for his retirement. Carl was a manufacturing manager for most of his life, retiring from his own business; Medical Research Management Services, Inc. in 2006. He spent his retirement years traveling the country each summer in his motor home; sightseeing and visiting family and friends from May through September. His winter months were spent at his home in Mesa in his woodworking shop and tending to the landscaping and gardens.  Family and friends are invited to call from 9-10:45am on Saturday, January 30 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. A graveside service will follow at 11am in Palmyra Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Carl may be directed to Colleen M. Florio, 33 Willow Rd. Queensbury, NY 12804 to be distributed equally amongst a Girl Scout Troop in Glens Falls, a Girl Scout Troop in Newark and the Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Countryman, Beverly Chase

WOLCOTT: Age 92, passed away at Newark Manor Nursing Home January 23, 2021. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Darlene Stell of Lyons, NY; son, Gary (Jacquelyn) Countryman of Wolcott, NY; grandsons, Steven Stell of Newark, NY, Chad (Keri Hammond) Countryman of Wolcott, NY and Adam (Dina) Countryman of Walworth, NY; great grandchildren, Mya and […]

Read More
Main, Carl J.

PALMYRA/MESA, AZ.: Went to meet his judgment on January 7, 2021 at the age of 78. Carl was born on February 14, 1942 in Canandaigua, NY the eldest son of Harold K. and Clara Main, both deceased, of Palmyra, NY. He was also predeceased by two brothers Richard H. Main in 1965 and Floyd R. […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square