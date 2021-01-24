Main, Carl J.

PALMYRA/MESA, AZ.: Went to meet his judgment on January 7, 2021 at the age of 78. Carl was born on February 14, 1942 in Canandaigua, NY the eldest son of Harold K. and Clara Main, both deceased, of Palmyra, NY. He was also predeceased by two brothers Richard H. Main in 1965 and Floyd R. Main in 2019. Carl is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Andrea M. and Todd Windus of Newark, NY and their sons Henry and Adam; daughter Colleen M. Florio and her sons William and Daniel of Glens Falls, NY. Mr. Main was raised in Palmyra, NY and subsequently had resided in Shortsville, Canandaigua, Honeoye and finally in Naples, NY, all within the county of his birth. In 1991 he moved to Mesa, AZ to prepare for his retirement. Carl was a manufacturing manager for most of his life, retiring from his own business; Medical Research Management Services, Inc. in 2006. He spent his retirement years traveling the country each summer in his motor home; sightseeing and visiting family and friends from May through September. His winter months were spent at his home in Mesa in his woodworking shop and tending to the landscaping and gardens. Family and friends are invited to call from 9-10:45am on Saturday, January 30 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. A graveside service will follow at 11am in Palmyra Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Carl may be directed to Colleen M. Florio, 33 Willow Rd. Queensbury, NY 12804 to be distributed equally amongst a Girl Scout Troop in Glens Falls, a Girl Scout Troop in Newark and the Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com