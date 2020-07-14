Main, Marilyn Mae (Jordan)

OVIEDO, FL.: Age 79, died peacefully in her home Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in She was a longtime Florida resident but her heart always remained on the family farm where she was raised by her parents, Warren and Lucille Jordan and rode her horse “Rusty” across the creek to bring the cows up from the pasture. Marilyn was a graduate of the Palmyra-Macedon Class of 1958 where she was active in the Band and played tenor sax. Soon after graduation she married her high school sweetheart, Francis Main then began a new chapter of her life as a “Proud Military Spouse” as they started their family. During deployments to Viet Nam, South Korea and inspection tours, she was steadfast in her dedication and devotion to family and country as she had to become mother and father to their four children. Active in Scouts and in her children’s sports programs, she would perform whatever was required; from chauffeuring the team down the German Autobahn to announcing at the games. Throughout her travels, she never met a stranger – she made friends wherever she went. Her love of this Country, Military Families and all Veterans was immeasurable. Football season was her favorite time of the year as she would cheer on the “Florida Gators” and Tampa Bay Bucs! Her claim to “fame” was making sure her children and grandchildren knew about the game of football! Marilyn was a devoted wife, mom, gramma and great gramma, and to carry on her legacy of love and compassion for all things, is her loving husband of 62 years, Francis Main and her 4 children: daughter, Susan (predeceased by husband Scott) Fergerson, her sons, Mark (Dawn) Main, Timothy (Marie) Main, and her daughter Michelle (John) Chappell. She is survived by her nine grandchildren, Sheelah, Mark, Jason, Nicole, Charles, Shane, William, Jordan, and Rebecca. Also, 12 great grandchildren, her sister Elaine (Jon) Phelps, several nieces and nephews, and cousins. A celebration of her life was held at Florida Memorial Gardens in Rockledge, Florida.