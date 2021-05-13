Makins, Cora Ann

ONTARIO: On May 8, 2021 in the comfort of her home, Ann left us to walk with the Lord. She was surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born in Rochester, NY to the late Arthur and Martha Knapp. She was also predeceased by her sons, Rick and Richard Rickman; siblings, Ray and Dennis Knapp.

Ann is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jim Makins; children, Debbie Stults, Karen Kelly, Doug Makins, Lynn (Bob) Myers, and Rick (Natalie) Makins; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; several brothers and sisters; many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Monday (May 17) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY. To best accommodate family, friends, and to maintain social distancing, please click on the RSVP button to reserve a time, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Ann’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday (May 18), 11 AM at North Ontario United Methodist Church, 7200 Ontario Center Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Ann will be laid to rest in Furnaceville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the church. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Ann’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.