Malcolm, Timothy D. 

ROCHESTER: Timothy David Malcolm passed away unexpectedly in Rochester, New York, on June 14th.

Tim was born in Clifton Springs, New York, on June 1, 1955 to Mark and Betty (Elizabeth) Malcolm, who at that time, resided in Sodus, NY. The Malcolm family relocated to Penn Yan in 1966 where Tim’s working career began as a young man at what was Malcolm Auto Sales.

Tim was a child with boundless energy and enthusiasm in his pursuit of a variety of interests, which included baseball, and this is evidenced by one of his home run balls being mounted for him by his coach at the time. Tim also would often talk about his Boy Scout career as a waterfront counselor at Camp Babcock Hovey and his membership in the “Order of the Arrow” with his two nephews, (Mark & Andy), one of whom went on to become an Eagle Scout, in part due to Uncle Tim’s inspiration. And then there was the amateur boxing career that Tim was very proud of, which also brought awards and recognition.

Tim graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1973, and went on to have careers within the auto industry both in Penn Yan and the Rochester area, as well as becoming a skilled technician in the upholstery industry in Rochester, NY.

Tim was a source of constant inspiration to his family and friends. He possessed a gift of keen intuition about those around him. He loved to celebrate all the holidays with his family, and always chose the perfect Christmas gift for each family member.

Tim was predeceased by his father, Mark C Malcolm Sr., his mother, Betty (Elizabeth) Malcolm, and his brother Gary K Malcolm.

Tim is survived by his brother Mark C Malcolm II, sister in-law “Debbie” Malcolm, nephew Andrew Malcolm, who all reside in Penn Yan. Nephew Mark W Malcolm (Anabelle and their son Alex) of Annandale, Virginia, and niece Cari J Malcolm of Palm Harbor, Florida, and Tim’s beloved companion of many years, Barbara Townend, of Rochester, NY.

Tim’s memory will be cherished forever by all who knew him, and it is likely that Tim’s spirit will be present at all future holiday gatherings

Services for Tim will be held in Pultneyville, NY at a future date for family and friends, followed by a trip to Orbaker’s in Williamson, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to East House, 259 Monroe Ave., Suite 200, Rochester, NY 14607.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com