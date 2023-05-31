Malek, Ann Muto

VIRGINIA/LYONS: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marie Ann Muto Malek on May 22, 2023. She joined her family in Heaven at Bon Secours Hospice House in Midlothian, Virginia, surrounded by her family.

Marie was born on June 4, 1942, in Lyons, New York. Growing up surrounded by friends and family she was proud of both her hometown and her Italian heritage. She raised her daughter in Baldwinsville and Lyons and worked as an aide at Lyons High School. After spending several years in Pittsburgh and Florida she returned to Lyons. Moving to Virginia to live with her daughter and family three years ago allowed her to spend time with her three beautiful granddaughters.

Marie was loved by everyone she met. She was a selfless friend who could be counted on to share anything she had - her time, her love and especially her fabulous food. She loved cooking and gardening and made any place she lived into a warm and inviting home.

Marie is survived by her daughter Andrea (Greg) Dodson, granddaughters Alexa, Julia and Sophia Dodson, niece Joanne (James) Leoni, nephews Thomas (June) Muto, Paul (Laura) Muto, and many beloved grand nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.

She is predeceased by her parents Anthony and Rose (Sapp) Muto, brothers Dominic Muto and Robert Muto, and sister Rosemarie Muto.

A Going Home celebration will be held in Lyons, NY in late summer with a private interment.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Bladder Cancer Society or the Bon Secours Hospice House in Midlothian, Virginia.