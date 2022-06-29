Powered by Dark Sky
June 29th 2022, Wednesday
Malin, Alice

June 29, 2022

WILLIAMSON, NY/ ST PETERSBURG, FL: Aged 73, died April 11, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. Predeceased by her parents, Walter and Ruth Malin; brother, Michael; sister, Cecelia. She is survived by brothers, Louis (Cathy) Malin, Walter (Lynn) Malin in New York; longtime boyfriend, Bobby Palo in Florida; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. She is also survived by estranged sisters Judith (George) Giordano, Mary Hafera. 

Alice graduated from Williamson High in 1966, continued at RBI, also earning her realtor license. She moved to Florida and continued further to earn a degree as a Paralegal. Special thanks to Bobby Palo and staff at Suncoast Hospice in Florida for her care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Lipson Cancer Center or charity of your choice. Graveside service 11:00 AM Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Lakeview Cemetery, Pultneyville, NY. To share a memory of Alice or send condolence to the family please visit Willard H Scott Funeral Home’s website,WillardHScott.com.

Local Weather

WILLIAMSON, NY/ ST PETERSBURG, FL: Aged 73, died April 11, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. Predeceased by her parents, Walter and Ruth Malin; brother, Michael; sister, Cecelia. She is survived by brothers, Louis (Cathy) Malin, Walter (Lynn) Malin in New York; longtime boyfriend, Bobby Palo in Florida; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. She is also survived by estranged sisters Judith (George) Giordano, Mary Hafera.

