Malkowski, Sally Jean

MARION: Age 79, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2023

Sally was born on January 22, 1944 in Rochester, New York to Samuel G. and Betty Jane (Osterhout) McKee. She graduated from Wayne Central High School in 1961. Sally took great pride running and managing Sal’s Music and Ice Cream in Newark for close to 40 years.

Along with her love for music, she enjoyed her family and friends, genealogy, reading, baking, singing in the church choir and volunteering at the food pantry.

Sally is survived by her husband, Russell of 42 years; her children, Elizabeth (Douglas) Phelps, Curtis (Veronica) Bauer, Natalie Bauer, Stephanie (Rick) Goodbody-Lopez and Stephen Goodbody; her grandchildren, Sally, Perri, Alan, Jessica, Jacqueline, Sarah, William, Grace, Lissette, Alexandera, Benjamin, Abigail, Austin, Ariana, Samuel, Allistar and Sullivan; three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Gary (Sally) McKee, Dale Smialek, Betsy Hughes, Ethel Schneider, Susan (Ken) Phelps, Jill (Scott) York; many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, dear friends and her cat Mickey.

She was predeceased by her son, Michael, her parents, Betty and Samuel, her sisters, Nancy Benedict and Judy McKee, and nephew, Eric McKee.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 on Sunday, June 11 at Murphy Funeral Chapels 1961 Ridge Rd, Ontario. A celebration of life will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, June 12 at The United Church of Marion 3848 North Main St. Marion. Burial will be held at the Marion Cemetery.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to The United Church of Marion 3848 North Main St. Marion, NY 14505 or The Second Baptist Church of Walworth 3689 Main St. PO Box 68 Walworth, NY 14568 in Sally Jean Malkowski’s name. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.