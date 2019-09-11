Obituaries
Malkowski, Tracy
NEWARK: Tracy Malkowski, 47 died Monday (September 9, 2019) at her home. Family and friends may call on Thursday (September 12th) from 9 to 11 AM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark with a funeral service following at 11AM. Tracy was born on August 12, 1972 in Binghamton, the daughter of Dana and Teresa Ramsey Swingle. She was a stay at home grandmother caring for the grandkids. She is survived by her close friend Matt Delpapa; her mother Teresa Hendrick, children Courtney (Dwayne Falbru), Steward, and Chelsea (Keenen Eischen) Malkowski, step-daughter Nicole Temple all of Newark; four grandchildren Ava Jackson, Aubrey Malkowski, Giovante and Antonio Malkowski-Falbru; sisters and brother Amy, Kevin and Sara Hendrick; several nieces and nephews. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome
