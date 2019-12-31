Mallia, Sarah Lauren

PALMYRA: Age 27, passed peacefully at her Palmyra home into the arms of our Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born on June 10, 1992 in Rochester, NY, the greatly loved and treasured daughter of Joseph and Jeanne Mallia. Sarah is survived by her parents; adoring older brother William; sister-in-law Gloria “Coan” Mallia; and little buddy nephew Dominic. She is the granddaughter of Catherine Rizzo of Lafayette, NY and the granddaughter of Pauline Stukus of Syracuse, NY. Sarah is also survived by her loving aunts and uncles, Mark and Marie Frost, Bill and Anne Emm, Chris and Susan Stukus, Paul and Natalie Stukus, and Robert and Joan Littlehale. She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather Peter Stukus, paternal grandfather Joseph Rizzo and uncle Victor Mallia. Sarah will be sadly missed by her cousins Kathleen (Derek) Combs, Patrick (Freya) Frost, Daniel Frost, Melissa (Seth) Appleman, John Emm, Megan Stukus, Madeleine Stukus, Cole Stukus, and Claire Stukus; as well as many second cousins and several great aunts and uncles. Sarah possessed a magic of charming all who met her and leaves behind so many friends and angels here on earth who made her life so very happy and fulfilling. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2-5PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 123 East Jackson St., Palmyra, NY 14522. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 136 Church St., Palmyra, NY on Friday, January 3, at 10:00 am. Sarah had a great love for reading and music, and continuously enjoyed the many books and audio books and CDs available from the library. In lieu of flowers, Sarah would delight in knowing donations were made in her honor to the Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.