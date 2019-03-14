Obituaries
Malloy, Maurice “Moeski” G.
LYONS/SODUS: Age 48, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 13th, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Collis Malloy Sr. and brother, Bernard Allen. He is survived by his mother, Betty Smith of Sodus; siblings, Tina Bernard of Sodus, Shawnte Hollis of Newark, Betty Lou Lewis of FL, James Furgurson of Rochester, Collis Malloy Jr. of SC, Ralph Malloy of FL; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, a special nephew, David Hollis, amongst other nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 3:00pm-7:00pm Friday, March 22nd at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23rd at 11:00am. Interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Latest News
Williamson teams top Odyssey of the Mind Competition
Mrs. Szklany’s team of third and fourth graders from Williamson Elementary competed in the Region 14 (Rochester area) Odyssey of...
Clyde-Savannah students perform in all-county festival
Clyde-Savannah fifth and sixth-graders recently performed at the elementary all-county festival, held at Sodus Elementary School on March 1 and...
This Week in High School Sports
Recent Obituaries
Bates, Gwendolyn Y. “Tex”
PALMYRA: Gwen passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 at age 86. She was born in Orange, TX to the...
Malloy, Maurice “Moeski” G.
LYONS/SODUS: Age 48, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 13th, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Collis Malloy Sr. and...
Tolbert, Ida
NEWARK: Ida Tolbert, 93, died on Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Ida was born on...