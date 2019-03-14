Malloy, Maurice “Moeski” G. 

LYONS/SODUS: Age 48, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 13th, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Collis Malloy Sr. and brother, Bernard Allen. He is survived by his mother, Betty Smith of Sodus; siblings, Tina Bernard of Sodus, Shawnte Hollis of Newark, Betty Lou Lewis of FL, James Furgurson of Rochester, Collis Malloy Jr. of SC, Ralph Malloy of FL; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, a special nephew, David Hollis, amongst other nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 3:00pm-7:00pm Friday, March 22nd at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23rd at 11:00am. Interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com