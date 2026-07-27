Manahan, Lucile A. (Tellier)

Williamson - Lucile A. (Tellier) Manahan, 89 entered into rest on Friday, July 24, 2026.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 2nd, 2026 from 1:00 p.m to 3:00 p.m at Pultneyville Reformed Church, 7784 Hamilton Street, Williamson, NY 14589. Lucile’s memorial service will immediately follow calling at 3:00 p.m.

In memory of Lucile, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to Pultneyville Reformed Church, P.O Box 94, Pultneyville, NY 14538, or Family Promise of Wayne County, P.O Box 165, Newark, NY 14513.

Lucile is survived by her children, Sally Gerula, Mary Bryan, John (Karen) Manahan and Susan (Camron) Lockley; grandchildren, Chelsea Manahan, Corey (Jen) Manahan, Joseph (Amy) Gerula, Joshua (Caitlin) Gerula, Michaela (Taylor) Woehrle, Cody Lockley, Devyn (Hammond) Geis and Elizabeth Lockley; great-grandchildren, Connor and Cooper Manahan, and Wyatt and Addison Gerula; brother, Rev. Dr. Norman Tellier; and lifelong friend, Eleanor Hickey.

Lucile was predeceased by her husband William, in 2014; and son-in-law’s, Patrick Gerula and Terry Bryan.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.youngfuneralhomeny.com