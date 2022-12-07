Mancuso, Vincent L.  

NEWARK: Vincent L. Mancuso, 93, died Monday (December 5, 2022) at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends may call Sunday (December 11th) from 2-4PM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 AM at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will follow at Newark Cemetery with Military Honors.

Memorials, in his name, may be make to Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair Street, Newark, New York 14513.

Vincent was born on March 21, 1929 in East Palmyra, the son of late Fred and Teresa Colosi Mancuso. He attended Newark High School. Vince worked at the Canandaigua Veteran Hospital as an orderly before entering the Army in 1950 serving during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a CT Correction Therapist for 37 years. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church. Vince was a family man, he enjoyed entertaining and working around his yard.

Loved to play golf, cards, listening to Frank Sinatra music and rooting for the Yankee’s.

He is survived by two daughters, Sandra (Steven) Frankenpohl of Skaneateles and Terri (Richard Tyler) of Newark; four grandchildren Abigail (Alex), Alex (Casey) Frankenpohl; Joseph (Kathryn) Mabon V, Mary (Akil) Mabon; two great grandchildren Theo and Milo; his finance Betty Viola; several nieces and nephews. Vincent was predeceased by his brother Peter Mancuso and sister Mary Harris.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com