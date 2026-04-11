Mander, Joyce E.

MARION: Entered into rest on April 1, 2026 at the age of 81, with her loving family by her side. She is predeceased by her parents, Bernard Sr. & Edna Conrow; great-granddaughter, Averie Johnson; brothers, Bernard Jr., James and Donald. Survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Joe; sons, Jeff (Shanetel), Justin (Sherry Whaley) Mander; grandchildren, Ashley (Nate) Johnson, Jessie (Connor) Bateman; great-grandchildren, Landon, Addison, and Cole Johnson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

There will be no prior calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held 4PM, Friday April 17th, at the Marion American Legion, Post 1430, 4141 Witherden Rd., Marion, NY 14505.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce’s memory to the Marion American Legion Auxiliary, PO Box 42, Marion, NY 14505. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com