NEWARK: Elaine E. Manes, age 67, died July 9, 2021. Services at a later date, burial at Newark Cemetery.

Elaine was born in Waverly, Aug. 29,1953, daughter of Lawrence & Jean Cornell Reeves Sr.

She worked as a cashier in a number of stores. She lived in S. & North Dakota , & Fla.

Survived by her son, Jefferey Burgess of Montana, 8 sisters, 3 brothers, in NY. PA. & MI., numerous nieces & nephews. Predeceased by 3 brothers & 2 sisters.

