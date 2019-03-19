Obituaries
Maney, William Eugene “Bill” “Gene”
FAIRPORT: Passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the age of 86. William was born on January 6, 1933 to the late William Edward Maney and Margaret Rose (nee Sweeney) Maney. He was predeceased by his longstanding fiancée, Lorraine Mildred Dillon. Survived by cousins Katherine (nee Crowley) Mark and Anne (nee Sweeney) Crowley; Childhood and lifetime friends, Robert “Bob” Boughton, Hugh E. Crowley, special, and caring, friend Kathy Daylor and lifelong friend Helen F. Ryan. William spent his happy childhood years in Macedon. He would care for his mother in later years in Fairport, where, he as well, would make his home. William had many friends where he resided on East Whitney Road. Friends and family are invited to gather for William’s Funeral Mass, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 10AM, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish’s St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, Main Street (NY State Route 31), Macedon, NY. Interment will follow in the Macedon Village Cemetery. Please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com to light a candle, leave a condolence, upload a photo, or order a floral tribute in memory of William.
