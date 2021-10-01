Mangiamele, Elaine Ann

MACEDON: Elaine passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband, James J. Mangiamele. Elaine is survived by her children, Gina Rae Mangiamele (Rodney) Scheer, Kent James (Dina) Mangiamele, and Tracey Elaine Mangiamele (James) Castle; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sister, Lucille Clemons Gray; brother, Eugene (Linda) Clemons; several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 1PM-3PM on Monday (October 4) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where her funeral service will be held at 3 PM. Elaine will be laid to rest in White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elaine’s memory may be directed to American Heart Association, www.heart.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Elaine’ tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.