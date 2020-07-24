Mangold, Robin Douglas

MACEDON/PALMYRA: Died July 18, 2020 at age 72. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Farber; grandchildren, Malcolm and Mai Farber; fiancé, Joanne Carpenter; sister, Marcia Matthews. Robin Mangold was born in Boston on September 15, 1947. His first home was Melrose, Mass. His father, Neil Mangold flew for Eastern Air Lines our of Boston. Robin always loved mechanics and when the family moved to New Hampshire, he tinkered with the garden tractor, then moved up to larger machines. Robin learned to SCUBA dive and descended 200 feet in quarries in Milford, New Hampshire. He graduated from Milford Area High School in 1966 and learned to fly. Robin proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a decorated Army veteran. He flew reconnaissance in Vietnam. For many years, Robin flew for Northwest Airlines and retired to Palmyra, NY, where he had a home on the Erie Canal. He loved is yacht, “Summer Daze” and often entertained family on overnight trips. Robin was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and had lost mobility. However, Robin would still spend time everyday working on his boat. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 1-4 PM on Sunday (July 26) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502 (We kindly ask everyone to wear face masks and adhere to safe distancing). To leave the family an online condolence, to upload a photo or to light a digital candle, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.