WILLIAMSON/ONTARIO: Died peacefully on January 8, 2021 at age 97 at Rochester General Hospital. Burt was predeceased by his wife, Ruby in 2010. Survived by his children: Elaine Manktelow, Paul (Janet) Manktelow and Duane Manktelow; granddaughter: Kelly Manktelow Smith. Private Interment will take place in Palmyra Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com