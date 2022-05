WOLCOTT: Received her wings on April 25, 2022. She was predeceased by her mother Jacquline Whitting MacAllister and father Ned MacAllister.

She is survived by her husband Michael L. Manley, brother: Ned MacAllister, childhood friends; Jimmy & Lon Goodall, special adopted son; Joseph Goodall, in-laws; Lewis & Barbara Diehl Manley, sisters-in-law & bothers-in-law; Dawn M. Manley, Robert Tompkins Jr., Robert C. Manley, Matthew J.& Jolene Rice Manley, many nieces and nephews.

At her request, there will be not be any services. A BBQ will be held at a later date for family & friends. She will be dearly missed by all.

Memorials to the Humane Society of Wayne County.

Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyse NY