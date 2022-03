CANANDAIGUA: Helen Mannerberg, died February 25, 2022 at her home. Helen was born in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Fred in Mary Mannerberg.

Helen was pre-deceased by all of her nine siblings. Helen is survived by her life companion of 50 years Beverly Safford, also survived by many dear nieces and nephews and friends.

Per Helen’s request all services are private. There will be no prior calling hours. A celebration of life will be in the spring.

See you on the other side!! Love Helen. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark NY