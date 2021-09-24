Manning, Carroll McConnell

10th grade ?

Webster, NY: Passed away at home on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the age of 90, with family by her side. Predeceased by her devoted husband, Robert, and grandson, Connor Burns. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she is survived by her children, Helen Manning-Brown (and David Brown) of Atascadero, CA, Robert V. Manning Jr. (Bonny) of Ontario, NY, and Thomas A. Manning ( Barbara Polan) of Byfield, MA; her grandchildren, Garret, Lynn, Cristen, Brooke, Brian, Amelia, and Kelsey; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and close family friends.

Born December 8, 1930, daughter of James and Lois McConnell, Carroll was raised in Ithaca and attended preparatory school at Northfield, MA. Carroll attended Cornell College of Home Economics from 1948 to 1955, where she met Robert Manning sitting in the front row of their zoology class. They were married in 1951 and moved to Palmyra, NY, where Dr. Manning had a veterinary practice for 17 years. Carroll was the bookkeeper and dispatcher for the practice while raising her family of 3.

Carroll loved to sing and participated in the Presbyterian choir while in Palmyra. She was an avid supporter of scouting: President of the Seven Lakes Girl Scout Council (Phelps) from 1974-1978 and on the National Board of Directors for the National Girl Scout Council from 1978-1984.

After moving to Webster in 1973, Dr. Manning established the Webster Veterinary Clinic, a small animal practice. Carroll was generous with her time and volunteered along with Rob to develop the Webster Arboretum; for her efforts, Carroll was awarded Webster Professional Women’s Club Community Woman of the Year in 2004 and Webster’s Women’s Hall of Fame in 2005. Carroll’s love of knitting produced hundreds of warm mittens which she regularly donated to those in need. Carroll also loved gardening, stitching, walking, and entertaining, but nothing was more dear to her than family and many friends. For every single day of her 90 years, Carroll was well loved.

A memorial service will be held Monday, October 25, 2021, at 2PM at Webster Arboretum, 1700 Schlegel Road, Webster. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cornell Botanical Gardens or the Webster Arboretum. Willard H. Scott Funeral Home.