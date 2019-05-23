Obituaries
Manning, Leona “Lee” M.
LYONS: Age 93, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Lee was born in Waterloo, NY, on April 22, 1926, the daughter of the late Chester and Ethel (Story) Lash. She was the longest living member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lyons. She enjoyed playing bridge, golf, and knitting. After her retirement, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She is survived by her two sons; Robert Manning of Lyons, and John (Anna) Manning of Auburn; 5 grandchildren, Scott, Chelsey, Jason, Jeff, and Justin Manning; sister, Lois (Fran) Warren of Bath; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband Craig who passed away on December 2, 2007, and her brother and sister-in-law Ralph (June) Lash. Friends and family may call on Tuesday, May 28 from 12-2 p.m. at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Association, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or charity of one’s choice. keysorfuneralhomes.com
Latest News
Western Wayne Art Group Announces Spring Show Winners
The Western Wayne Art Group’s 46th Annual Judged Spring Show was on display at the Walworth Town Hall last week....
NY State Canal opens for 2019 Recreational Navigation season
Some locks to open late due to high waters The New York State Canal System began operations for the 2019...
This Week in High School Sports
Newark Wins the Dansville Lady Mustangs Invitational for the 2nd year in ro Newark won the Dansville Invitational for the...
Recent Obituaries
Smith, Geraldine (Jill) Edna
ONTARIO: Age 89, passed away peacefully in her home at Brown Square Village, Ontario, NY on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Jill...
Manning, Leona “Lee” M.
LYONS: Age 93, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Lee was born in Waterloo, NY, on April...
Hunt, Marjorie Farwell
WOLCOTT: Age 89, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. She suffered for many years with...