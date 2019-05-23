Manning, Leona “Lee” M. 

LYONS: Age 93, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Lee was born in Waterloo, NY, on April 22, 1926, the daughter of the late Chester and Ethel (Story) Lash. She was the longest living member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lyons. She enjoyed playing bridge, golf, and knitting. After her retirement, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She is survived by her two sons; Robert Manning of Lyons, and John (Anna) Manning of Auburn; 5 grandchildren, Scott, Chelsey, Jason, Jeff, and Justin Manning; sister, Lois (Fran) Warren of Bath; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband Craig who passed away on December 2, 2007, and her brother and sister-in-law Ralph (June) Lash. Friends and family may call on Tuesday, May 28 from 12-2 p.m. at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Association, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or charity of one’s choice. keysorfuneralhomes.com