Manning, Mary Murphy

CANANDAIGUA/MACEDON: Mary was passed on to our Lord, Saturday January 30, 2021. Mary was born on December 29, 1939. She was predeceased by her husband of 35 years James Manning; parents John and Hilda Murphy; siblings: Dick, James, Howard, John, daughter Betsy Tremfer. Mary is survived by: Sister Patricia, brother Mike; 4 children, Andrew Fiero, Cathy Boyd, John Fiero, Peggy Jourdan; stepchildren, Marsha, Jeff; grandchildren, Matt, Sara, Molly, Olivia, Cassie, Cameron, Sean, Riley, Max, Mariam, Clover, Leto, Argon, Revere, Caper; many nieces and nephews. Mary was a Pal-Mac High School graduate and spent all her years devoted to the care and love for her children. Mary had the largest heart for her entire family. She always put her loved ones first. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 11AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Main Street (State Route 31), Macedon, NY 14502. Masks are required and we ask that everyone practice safe social distancing. Please click on the RSVP link below if you plan to attend so the church can be properly prepared for visitors. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mary may be directed to a charity of one's choice.