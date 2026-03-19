Manno, Deborah J.

Newark---Deborah J. Manno, 55, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 15, 2026, surrounded by her family.

Deborah was born in Newark, on October 26, 1970, the daughter of Dennis and Gloria Ingraham Frey. She graduated from Newark Senior High School, Class of 1988. For over twenty years she had been working at ABX in Macedon. In her free time, she loved camping with family and friends, going to the beach and gardening.

She is survived by her partner David DeRue; a son Jacob Manno; her parents Dennis and Gloria Frey; three sisters Sue (Corey) Brey, Jennifer (Michael) King, Pamela (Donald) Wolfe; many nieces and nephews.

A private family service was held and a Celebration of Life for friends and family will be announced at a later date.

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