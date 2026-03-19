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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Manno, Deborah J.

March 19, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Newark---Deborah J. Manno, 55, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 15, 2026, surrounded by her family.

Deborah was born in Newark, on October 26, 1970, the daughter of Dennis and Gloria Ingraham Frey.  She graduated from Newark Senior High School, Class of 1988.  For over twenty years she had been working at ABX in Macedon.  In her free time, she loved camping with family and friends, going to the beach and gardening.

She is survived by her partner David DeRue; a son Jacob Manno; her parents Dennis and Gloria Frey; three sisters Sue (Corey) Brey, Jennifer (Michael) King, Pamela (Donald) Wolfe; many nieces and nephews.

A private family service was held and a Celebration of Life for friends and family will be announced at a later date.

murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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