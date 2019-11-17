Obituaries
Marble, Anneliese
CLYDE: passed away peacefully at home on Fiiday, November 15, 2019. Family services will be private and burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. For those wishing, memorials may be made to Lifetime Care, 800 W. Miller St., Newark, NY 14513. Anneliese was born February 15, 1923 in Germany, a daughter to Wilhelm and Gertrude Jungst Brimberg. She retired from Seneca Falls Machine Company in 1983 as a sales person and was a member of Waterloo Senior Citizens. She taught knitting and crocheting, and enjoyed her flower garden. Predeceased by her husband Glenard in 2000 and infant daughter, Gertrude. She is survived by 2 daughters, Maria Marble of Clyde and Elizabeth (Charles) Galusha of Clyde; granddaughter, Michelle of Silver Creek; and 2 great-grandchildren, Shawn and Makayla of Sliver Creek. Arrangements are by Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, Lyons. keysorfuneralhomes.com
Latest News
Newark 8th graders learn valuable info about Water
Approximately one hundred fifty Newark eighth graders learned more October 25th about the value of clean water than perhaps they’d...
Wayne Eagles Wrap up Their Varsity Soccer Season
On October 22nd the Wayne Eagles soccer team traveled to Brighton to play a semifinals class A2 game vs....
Annual Cookie Sale at Newark UMC
Cookies good enough to give as a gift. Walk in the door and smell Christmas. The members of the Newark...
Recent Obituaries
Cummings, Suzanne
CLIFTON SPRINGS: Died on Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 at the age of 60. Family and friends are invited to call...
Marble, Anneliese
CLYDE: passed away peacefully at home on Fiiday, November 15, 2019. Family services will be private and burial will be...
Freeland, Priscilla Ann
(NEWARK) CALLANDS VIRGINIA: Priscilla entered peacefully into rest with her daughter Lilli Cleveland by her side on November 5, 2019...