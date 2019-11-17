Marble, Anneliese 

CLYDE: passed away peacefully at home on Fiiday, November 15, 2019. Family services will be private and burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. For those wishing, memorials may be made to Lifetime Care, 800 W. Miller St., Newark, NY 14513. Anneliese was born February 15, 1923 in Germany, a daughter to Wilhelm and Gertrude Jungst Brimberg. She retired from Seneca Falls Machine Company in 1983 as a sales person and was a member of Waterloo Senior Citizens. She taught knitting and crocheting, and enjoyed her flower garden. Predeceased by her husband Glenard in 2000 and infant daughter, Gertrude. She is survived by 2 daughters, Maria Marble of Clyde and Elizabeth (Charles) Galusha of Clyde; granddaughter, Michelle of Silver Creek; and 2 great-grandchildren, Shawn and Makayla of Sliver Creek. Arrangements are by Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, Lyons. keysorfuneralhomes.com