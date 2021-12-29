Marchegiano, Sharon Ann “Sherry” “ Czudak”

ONTARIO, NY: Daughter of the late John and Anna Czudak passed away suddenly at her home on December 22, 2021 at the age of 79. She was predeceased by her husband Louis “Chic” Marchegiano and son Louis “Louie” Marchegiano. Survived by her daughter Laura Marchegiano; Granddaughters Heather Packer, Hollie Packer and Haley (Tyler) Morris; Great-grandchildren Dani Lyn, Mason, Julian, Jameson and Anthony; also survived by her loving, devoted, partner Todd DeRidder.

Sherry and Chic were proud small business owners of the Ontario Bowling Center for many years where she made many close friends and community relationships. She was a loving devoted daughter taking care of her parents until their passing. Sherry loved spending time with her 3 beautiful granddaughters and her great-grandchildren creating laughter at every event she attended. She will be forever remembered and missed by anyone who got to experience her comical sense of humor and infectious smile.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Sharon at her Funeral Mass, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 12 Noon, at St. Maximilan Kolbe Parish in St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Walworth Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Sherry’s husband Louis “Chic” was a supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; in keeping with Chic’s support of St. Jude, the family asks that those who would like to make a memorial contribution in her memory consider doing it to St. Jude. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.