Obituaries
Marchitell, Robert E. Clark
CLYDE: Robert E. Clark Marchitell 65, of Biloxi Mississippi, formerly of Clyde, died on July 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bobby was born in Rome , NY , on February 6, 1954 to Jane DiSanto & Howard Marchitell. Bobby spent most of his life in Clyde, he was an avid NY Yankees & Giants fan. He was an official in the NY State Football Association, which he loved deeply. Survived by his good friend Bonnie, daughters, Sidney & Bailey; grandsons, Bruce & Elliott; his Father, Howard Marchitell of Clyde; sisters, Debbie & Donna; Brothers, Howard ( Lynn ) & Vincent (Lori); several nieces & nephews. Predeceased by his mother, Jane DiSanto Marchitell. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life on Sunday July 21, 2019 at 2 pm at Christ Community Church , 27 West Genesee St., Clyde. Memorils to Christ Community Church. Arrangements by the Pusateri – Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Latest News
Recent Obituaries
