Marion, David S.
MARION: Entered into rest on (Friday) May 17, 2019 at age 75. Predeceased by parents: Vincent and Lucille Marion: brother: James Marion. Dave proudly worked for Xerox for over 40 years. He was an avid baseball fan and loved the Yankees. Survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Elaine; children: Faith (Rick) Reyes and Scott Marion; grandchildren: Emilia, Ricky, Angel, and Andres; sisters: Carol (Leon) Deisering and Janet (James) Yerves; brother: Thomas (Cheryl) Marion; brothers in law: Bob (Linda), Bill, and George (Patty) Abson; many extended family members and friends. A celebration of Dave’s life will be held on NOTE DATE: (Friday) June 7, 2019 at 11am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Ontario, NY. Gathering of family and friends will follow service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Lipson Cancer Institute. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
