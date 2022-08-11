Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 12th 2022, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Mark A. Welker

by WayneTimes.com
August 11, 2022

FAIRPORT: Mark passed away on December 23, 2021 at age 79.  He is survived by his wife, Pat Welker; children, Craig (Candida) Welker and Terri (John) Strong; grandchildren, Austin Welker, Bryan (Brandy) Vandermallie, Dan Vandermallie, Morgan (Jeremy) Dianetti, Scott Allen, and Stephanie Woodard; 8 great grandchildren; siblings, Barbara (Jim) Kahle and William (Pat) Welker; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Mark was a devoted grandfather. He was a long-time member of Locust Hill Country Club, Rochester Corvette Club, and was the founder of Parkwood Heights Senior Living Community in Macedon, NY. Mark was an avid golfer and loved racing cars at Watkins Glen. 

A Celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Sunday August 28th from 11 AM -  – 2 PM at My Wine & Cheese Bar Too, 400 Packett’s Landing, Fairport.  Contributions in Mark’s memory may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620.  To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Mark A. Welker

FAIRPORT: Mark passed away on December 23, 2021 at age 79.  He is survived by his wife, Pat Welker; children, Craig (Candida) Welker and Terri (John) Strong; grandchildren, Austin Welker, Bryan (Brandy) Vandermallie, Dan Vandermallie, Morgan (Jeremy) Dianetti, Scott Allen, and Stephanie Woodard; 8 great grandchildren; siblings, Barbara (Jim) Kahle and William (Pat) Welker; several […]

Read More
Sombathy, Thomas “Tom” 

SODUS: Taken from us suddenly August 5, 2022.   Predeceased by adored and always missed granddad, Franklin and grandmother Marguerite Bartlett, dad Thomas Sombathy, mom Joyce Sombathy and father-in-law Edward Kuo.   Survived by soul mate, best friend, “wife” and love of his life Bonnie, beloved son Matthew (Jess Spade), beloved daughter Abby (Josh) Hogan, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square