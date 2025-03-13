Markel, Scott W. 

ROCHESTER: Scott W. Markel, 64, passed away on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Hildebrandt Hospice Center in Rochester.

A celebration of life will take place on April 13, 2025, at the Elmwood Cemetery, Lyons NY at 1:00 PM.

Scott was born in Lyons, on February 9, 1961, the son of the late Llyod and Marie Hutchinson Markel. He was a graduate of Lyons High School, Class of 1980. For many years, he worked at Harbec in Ontario.

Scott is predeceased by Parents, Lloyd E Markel, Marie L Casillo, and son Randy Markel. He is survived by his sisters Tammy Egbert (Rochester), Sandy Ayers (Berne), and Tiffany Markel (Buffalo); his nieces Cristy Egbert, Jamie Liberty, and Danielle Adams; his grandchildren Brandon Markel and Felicity Finch.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center, Rochester NY.

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com