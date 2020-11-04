Marker, Dolores J.

PALMYRA: Died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 79. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-7pm on Tuesday, November 10 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. A prayer service will follow at 7pm. Covid-19 practices must be observed. Dolores was a longtime employee of Breen’s Market in Palmyra. She enjoyed knitting, taking classes at the Palmyra Library and routing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. When she was working, Dolores was known to dance and sing to whatever music might be playing. Please consider memorials to Palmyra Community Library, 402 East Main Street, Palmyra, NY 1452. Dolores is survived by her daughter Bonnie Marker; son Larry Marker Jr.; grandchildren Kayla and Karinna; sisters Joan (Fred Trowbridge) Shaffer and Paulette (Russell Sonsotta) Cooper; brother Robert J. (Sandy) Pelz and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com