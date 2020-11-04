Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 5th 2020, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Marker, Dolores J.

by WayneTimes.com
November 4, 2020

PALMYRA: Died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 79. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-7pm on Tuesday, November 10 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. A prayer service will follow at 7pm. Covid-19 practices must be observed. Dolores was a longtime employee of Breen’s Market in Palmyra. She enjoyed knitting, taking classes at the Palmyra Library and routing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. When she was working, Dolores was known to dance and sing to whatever music might be playing. Please consider memorials to Palmyra Community Library, 402 East Main Street, Palmyra, NY 1452. Dolores is survived by her daughter Bonnie Marker; son Larry Marker Jr.; grandchildren Kayla and Karinna; sisters Joan (Fred Trowbridge) Shaffer and Paulette (Russell Sonsotta) Cooper; brother Robert J. (Sandy) Pelz and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Vanderlinde, Martin “Toby” Roy

LYONS: Passed away November 3, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home at the age of 91. Mr. Vanderlinde was born in Sodus on September 16, 1929 to the late Lena and Isaac Vanderlinde. Martin is survived by his son, Richard (Kristine) of South Carolina; daughters, Sheryl Nesbitt (John McDonald) Macedon/Florida and Patricia Caudill (James) of […]

Read More
Marker, Dolores J.

PALMYRA: Died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 79. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-7pm on Tuesday, November 10 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. A prayer service will follow at 7pm. Covid-19 practices must be observed. Dolores was a longtime employee […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square