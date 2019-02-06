Markowski, Daniel A. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on (Thursday) January 31, 2019 at age 84. Predeceased by son-in-law: Joseph LaMark. Dan was a dedicated member of the Wolcott Elks Lodge #1763 for 45 years and of the St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish. His strong faith continued as he enjoyed attending mass at St. Ann’s Home. He also was a very proud dairy farmer for many years. Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Elaine; children: Daniel (Jennifer), Michael (Pamela), and Thomas (Tari) Markowski, and Lynn (Brian) Wersinger; grandchildren: Matthew (Jessica) Markowski, Corrine (Luke) Taylor, Kimberly (Daniel) Hall, Elizabeth (Tyler), Aaron (Emily), Sara, Ryan (Aislinn) Markowski, Abigail and Allison LaMark; great grandchildren: Gracelyn, Faith, Noah, Reilly, Teagon, and Bailey; sisters in law: Virginia and Laila Markowski and Nancy Reed; brother in law: Richard Wisner; many extended family members and friends. A celebration of Dan’s life will be held on (Saturday) February 16, 2019 at 10am at St. Ann’s Home: 1500 Portland Avenue, Rochester, NY 14621. A Spring burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Ontario, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Dan can be made to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com